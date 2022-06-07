Mint Club (MINT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.46 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Mint Club has a market cap of $5.46 million and $844,430.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

