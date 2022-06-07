Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head-To-Head Review

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Microvast and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast $151.98 million 9.18 -$206.48 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 483.04 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Microvast.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Microvast and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Microvast presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.15%. Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.87%. Given Solid Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -45.47% -28.60% Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.2% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solid Power beats Microvast on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microvast Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator. In addition, the company offers battery solutions for commercial vehicles and energy storage systems. Its commercial vehicle markets cover buses, trains, mining trucks, marine and port applications, and automated guided and specialty vehicles, as well as light, medium, heavy-duty trucks in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Stafford, Texas.

Solid Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

