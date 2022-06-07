Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $400.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.69.

Shares of MSFT opened at $268.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.08 and its 200-day moving average is $300.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

