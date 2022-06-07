Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.32-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.92 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.81.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.20. 67,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,409. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,031.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Barclays PLC increased its position in Microchip Technology by 468.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,385,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,097 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 967,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,258,000 after buying an additional 492,834 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,245,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,107,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after buying an additional 380,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

