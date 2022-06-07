Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ACY opened at $2.45 on Friday. Mega Matrix has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.

