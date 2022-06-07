Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,206 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Medifast worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MED opened at $184.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.31. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.67 and a 52-week high of $315.15.

Medifast ( NYSE:MED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.20 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 81.42% and a net margin of 10.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Medifast from $341.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Medifast news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,723.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,521.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

