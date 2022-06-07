Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
MAXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,285. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31.
Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.
About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)
Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.