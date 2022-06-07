Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

In related news, SVP Elizabeth Andora sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $146,966.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,178.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,098 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 484.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

MAXR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,285. Maxar Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.45%.

About Maxar Technologies (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.