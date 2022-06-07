Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.52–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $129.23 million.Matterport also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.15–$0.13 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut shares of Matterport from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.84.

Matterport stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Matterport has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.69. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 760,500 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $4,083,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,433,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,728,158.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock worth $10,468,412. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter valued at $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Matterport in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matterport by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

