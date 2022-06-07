MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get MarketWise alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 115,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $77,810.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 239,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,863.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.