MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives $9.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.17.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.49. 115,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. MarketWise has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $16.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after buying an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketWise by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,980,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
