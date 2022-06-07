Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $176.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $3.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.01. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.75) by $0.39. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

