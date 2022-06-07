Macquarie Upgrades Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

MPNGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meituan from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meituan from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $25.46 on Friday. Meituan has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35.

Meituan operates an e-commerce platform for various services. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food delivery segment provides consumers place orders of food prepared by merchants. The In-store, Hotel & Travel segment offers consumers purchase local consumer services provided by merchants in numerous in-store categories or make reservations for hotels and attractions.

