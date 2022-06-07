Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $410.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $410.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.26.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $301.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $336.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after purchasing an additional 819,974 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,031,753,000 after purchasing an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $144,078,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

