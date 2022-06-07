LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an underweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $40.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.29.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. LTC Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,533,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,949,000 after purchasing an additional 755,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,948,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

