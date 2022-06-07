Locus Chain (LOCUS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.18 Million

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $95.85 million and $1.18 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Locus Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,357.87 or 1.00010197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002006 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211 . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Locus Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Locus Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.