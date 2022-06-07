Litecoin Price Hits $61.25 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $61.25 or 0.00207503 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $4.32 billion and approximately $539.59 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017613 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002001 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006230 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000768 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,453,131 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

