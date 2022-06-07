Lisk Machine Learning Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,003.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (LML) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 7th. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded flat against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 252.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00138312 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.01066176 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.67 or 0.00395601 BTC.

About Lisk Machine Learning

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk . Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lisk Machine Learning Coin Trading

