Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $7,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares in the company, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

