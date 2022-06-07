Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $759.40 million to $1.22 billion. Las Vegas Sands reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LVS. StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,717 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 699,732 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,978 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $70,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVS stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 7,184,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,078,646. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.55. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

