Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.04 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report $47.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.78 million and the highest is $47.30 million. Landec reported sales of $139.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $358.13 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $197.92 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $201.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:LNDC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.69, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.18. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Landec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

