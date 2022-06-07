Kryll (KRL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $552,462.00

Kryll (KRL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. In the last week, Kryll has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001482 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $17.73 million and approximately $552,462.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,273.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

KRL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,257,598 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Kryll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.