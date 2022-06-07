Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56. Korn Ferry reported earnings of $1.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,532,000 after buying an additional 285,620 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,825,000 after buying an additional 328,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,821,000 after buying an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $67.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.44. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

