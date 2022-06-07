Kleros (PNK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $806,065.00

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Kleros has a market cap of $23.32 million and $806,065.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0371 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kleros

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,322,627 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

