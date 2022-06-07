Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 68,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 68,400 shares during the quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.65.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.57. The company had a trading volume of 302,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

