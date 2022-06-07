Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 219,180 enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 219,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.31% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVNO. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. ACT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the fourth quarter worth $1,730,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in enVVeno Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in enVVeno Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of enVVeno Medical stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,105. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53. enVVeno Medical Corporation has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $11.38.

enVVeno Medical ( NASDAQ:NVNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that enVVeno Medical Corporation will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded enVVeno Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

