Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases New Shares in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 423,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.19% of Nuvation Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $528,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 86,881.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 2,424.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 34.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUVB traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,652. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NUVB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

