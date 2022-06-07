King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,488 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,196,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,488 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $113,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,112,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,447,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 727,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,358. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $83.55. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

