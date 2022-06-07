King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,149 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,928,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $155,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,552,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,541,000 after acquiring an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.21. The stock had a trading volume of 27,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,497. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.87.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

