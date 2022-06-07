King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 7,324 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171,480 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $181,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.64. 305,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,412,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $194.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

