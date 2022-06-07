King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 11,254 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.62% of Xylem worth $133,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 45.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 591,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 52,285 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.55.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.18. 2,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.23. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.92 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

