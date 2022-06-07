King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $95.91 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.92% of Toro worth $95,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,471,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,313,000 after buying an additional 299,386 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,299,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,762,000 after buying an additional 270,803 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,549,000 after buying an additional 269,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter worth $24,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,827. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09. The Toro Company has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $115.68.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.