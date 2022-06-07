King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $214.66 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 990,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,852 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Visa worth $214,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $212.79. The stock had a trading volume of 92,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382,005. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.60 and a 200 day moving average of $212.41. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.67 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

