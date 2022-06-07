King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $107.78 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 424,094 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $107,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.36. 109,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924,764. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total value of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 target price on Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

