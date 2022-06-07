King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for 2.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $472,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $171.91. 19,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market cap of $80.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

