King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,917,318 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 46,312 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $254,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Oracle by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 608.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after purchasing an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.74.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.32. The stock had a trading volume of 122,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,492,159. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

