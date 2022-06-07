King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 20,382 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,071 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 20,382 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $82,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 694,184 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $126,258,000 after buying an additional 358,567 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.73. 46,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,128. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.63 and its 200-day moving average is $226.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock worth $10,535,493. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

