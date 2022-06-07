Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

Shares of KEYS opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after purchasing an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $139,324,000 after buying an additional 119,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

