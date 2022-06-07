KeyCorp Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

KeyCorp reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Guggenheim downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spotify Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.33.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $111.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.07 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.70.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

