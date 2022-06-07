Kestrel Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,422 shares during the quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 366,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 466,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,186,000 after buying an additional 299,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,760. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $864.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSIG. StockNews.com began coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSphere Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

