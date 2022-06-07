Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 4,213 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Xperi comprises about 2.5% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned 0.28% of Xperi worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xperi by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

XPER traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,260. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 0.77. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Xperi’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

