Kestrel Investment Management Corp Sells 1,500 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Banner accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Banner worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 290,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,642,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,736,000 after buying an additional 56,029 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.59. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $47.35.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

Banner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.