Kestrel Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kestrel Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Kforce comprises about 1.9% of Kestrel Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Kforce worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Kforce by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Kforce by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Kforce by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $634,765. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.36. The stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,379. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.94 and a 12-month high of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.82 and its 200-day moving average is $71.92.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

