Kensico Capital Management Corp Takes $30.48 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,476,000. Humana accounts for about 0.9% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Humana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Humana by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,472,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $490.13.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total transaction of $1,443,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,517.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.23. 7,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,038. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.12. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $472.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.36%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

