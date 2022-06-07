Kensico Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 620.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,806,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,170 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 318.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 245,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HumanCo Acquisition by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HumanCo Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 155,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,389. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on investing in and building a company within the health and wellness ecosystem.

