Kensico Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,335.03. 46,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,047. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,425.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,650.97.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.