Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $68.51 Million Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Kensico Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,859,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,900 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises approximately 2.0% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $68,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its position in Aramark by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after buying an additional 2,327,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after buying an additional 2,128,645 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Aramark by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aramark by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,106 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 7,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

