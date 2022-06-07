Kensico Capital Management Corp Has $343.42 Million Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Kensico Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,789,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,900 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 10.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned 2.53% of Howmet Aerospace worth $343,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 795.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 65,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 58,226 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000. Ossiam bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.88. The stock had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.58. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.07%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

