Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,605 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Rogers worth $17,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Rogers stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.52. 1,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $176.00 and a 12 month high of $274.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.16. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

