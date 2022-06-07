Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 707,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,072 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $22,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. LDR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Shares of NYSE PLYM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.41. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,267. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

