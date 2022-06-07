Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,219 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of WNS worth $23,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WNS by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WNS alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on WNS shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

WNS stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,319. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.