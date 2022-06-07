Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,665 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,665 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Alcoa worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alcoa by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

AA stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.53. 79,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,929,257. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.